Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.38% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH traded up $9.60 on Tuesday, reaching $169.75. 47 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,420. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $157.99 and a 1-year high of $230.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.19 and a 200-day moving average of $210.31.

