Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 67,908 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,584,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in LKQ by 829.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 895,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,975,000 after acquiring an additional 799,274 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in LKQ by 963.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 816,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,163,000 after acquiring an additional 740,067 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4,078.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,077,000 after buying an additional 630,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,718,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,727,000 after buying an additional 620,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

LKQ traded up $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,660,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,954. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

