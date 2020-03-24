Stifel Financial Corp Sells 104,781 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 104,781 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SU. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.11.

NYSE SU traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $11.68. 1,816,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,751,241. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $34.56.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

