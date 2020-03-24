Stifel Financial Corp Sells 107,847 Shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 107,847 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.45% of Golar LNG Partners worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 17,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golar LNG Partners alerts:

GMLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMLP traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.56. 13,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. Golar LNG Partners LP has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.35 million. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Partners Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.