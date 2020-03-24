Stifel Financial Corp Sells 10,881 Shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,881 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 454.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 14,916 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 10.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 533,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 49,894 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 18.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 1,081.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPF stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.89. 24,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,021. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

About First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

