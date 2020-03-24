Stifel Financial Corp Sells 142,277 Shares of Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 142,277 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.94% of Diana Shipping worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSX. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Diana Shipping by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 58,804 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. 36.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DSX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of DSX stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.36. 7,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05. Diana Shipping Inc has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $47.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.28 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

