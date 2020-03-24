Stifel Financial Corp Sells 18,538 Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,912 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,538 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of LogMeIn worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,511,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,592,000 after purchasing an additional 750,229 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 1,334.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,950,000 after purchasing an additional 997,651 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,612,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 1,067.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 863,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,999,000 after purchasing an additional 789,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 548,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,025,000 after acquiring an additional 48,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $344,956.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.12.

LOGM traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,350. LogMeIn Inc has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.14, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.00.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $322.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. LogMeIn’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

