Stifel Financial Corp Sells 41,318 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,318 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 27,134 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 21,292 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth $1,042,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 61,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,931,081.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,081.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $876,563.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,490,287.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,135 shares of company stock worth $9,261,656. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.99. The company had a trading volume of 51,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,617. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 23.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 60.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

