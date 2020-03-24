Stifel Financial Corp Sells 5,189 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,232,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Henry Schein by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,204,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,373,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Henry Schein by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 793,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Henry Schein by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 616,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,129,000 after acquiring an additional 31,737 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $406,919.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.26. The company had a trading volume of 105,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,335. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI cut Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

