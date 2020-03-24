Stifel Financial Corp Sells 9,382 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,382 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,474,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,645,000 after purchasing an additional 671,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Napier Park Global Capital US LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,705.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 601,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,735,000 after acquiring an additional 568,554 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 185,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 115,472 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.03. 534,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,304,838. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $23.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.37.

