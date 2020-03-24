Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $30.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.61.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,194,979. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.34. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $184,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $169,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,790 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,628,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,953 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,988,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

