Stifel Nicolaus Lowers CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target to $21.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its target price cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

NYSE CUBE traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 511,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,043. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $36.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.