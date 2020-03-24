Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $83.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $131.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.99% from the stock’s current price.

EXR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.58. 192,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,724. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $124.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.76.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total transaction of $90,946.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,297.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 50,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $5,503,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,862,418.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,156 shares of company stock valued at $16,203,452 over the last three months. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group now owns 30,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Assetmark raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 532.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark now owns 94,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 79,797 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 32,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 531,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,900,000 after purchasing an additional 321,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

