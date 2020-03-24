Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $425.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $665.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.80% from the stock’s previous close.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG traded up $49.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $417.50. The stock had a trading volume of 46,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,670. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $619.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $541.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 31,963.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,679,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 14,633,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,949,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,901,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,330,761,000 after buying an additional 2,295,998 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,898,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,010,359,000 after buying an additional 1,934,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 32,872.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $969,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,187 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.