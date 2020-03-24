Stifel Nicolaus Trims HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Target Price to $51.00

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 86.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of FUL stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,047. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58. HB Fuller has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $52.40.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $739.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HB Fuller will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $441,185.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $198,274.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,608,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,034,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HB Fuller by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,800,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $269,153,000 after acquiring an additional 38,804 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in HB Fuller by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,564,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,495,000 after acquiring an additional 87,901 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

