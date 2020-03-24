Stifel Nicolaus Trims LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Target Price to $40.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on LIVN. ValuEngine lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Shares of LIVN stock traded up $3.05 on Tuesday, reaching $37.27. 9,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,576. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.06.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,915,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,101,000 after purchasing an additional 127,669 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,089,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,515,000 after purchasing an additional 354,956 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,843,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $211,451,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

