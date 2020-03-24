Stifel Nicolaus Trims Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Target Price to $93.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective (up previously from $187.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.88.

ZBH stock traded up $8.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.71. 419,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.06. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $161.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,089,863,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,419,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,236,657,000 after buying an additional 679,080 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,028,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,049,848,000 after buying an additional 1,340,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,453,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,819,550,000 after buying an additional 145,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,511,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,907,818,000 after purchasing an additional 228,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

