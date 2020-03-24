Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 24th (AAPL, CTXS, ETON, EXP, FBK, FBNC, FDEF, FDUS, FIXX, FME)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 24th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that, through its subsidiaries focuses on traditional banking, mortgage banking, and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. Their traditional banking activities include originating and servicing residential, commercial, and consumer loans and providing a broad range of depository services. “

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €80.00 ($93.02) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Total (NYSE:TOT) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

