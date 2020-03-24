Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 24th (ACXIF, AIQUY, AKZOY, ARKAY, ASHTY, BASFY, BNTGY, BOSSY, BTE, CARS)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 24th:

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a sell rating.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Scotiabank. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

CLARIANT AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. The firm currently has a $12.75 price target on the stock.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research.

Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). Vertical Group issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nuvista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its target price increased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $16.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Semafo (TSE:SMF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a tender rating. The firm currently has C$2.85 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$5.50.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$10.00.

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research.

