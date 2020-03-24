Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 2,952 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 671% compared to the average volume of 383 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.14.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

