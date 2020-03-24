Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Ryman Hospitality Properties Call Options (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,208 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,907% compared to the typical volume of 110 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 42,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 621,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,867,000 after purchasing an additional 138,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $8.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,401. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.96). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $446.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

