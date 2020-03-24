Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of SEA Call Options (NYSE:SE)

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 30,223 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 230% compared to the average daily volume of 9,158 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

SEA stock traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,672,095. SEA has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.07. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.27.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). SEA had a negative return on equity of 72.89% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. The business had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SEA will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.50 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. CLSA lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $44.60 to $54.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

