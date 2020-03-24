Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Terex Put Options (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,011 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,460% compared to the average volume of 193 put options.

In related news, Director Andra Rush acquired 8,535 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.37 per share, for a total transaction of $199,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,723.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty acquired 3,612 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,712.48. Insiders bought 53,679 shares of company stock worth $1,002,318 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Terex by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Terex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 165,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Terex by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Terex by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEX traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $12.89. 579,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,765. Terex has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $34.67. The company has a market cap of $920.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.66 million. Terex had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 1.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Terex will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 14.77%.

TEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Terex from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

