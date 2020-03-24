Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports.

STOK opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 49,143 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $1,272,312.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,728.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

