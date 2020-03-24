Storeum (STO) Trading Down 98.8% This Week

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Storeum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00005913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and EtherFlyer. Storeum has a market capitalization of $108.86 million and approximately $227,603.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Storeum has traded down 98.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Storeum

Storeum (STO) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 tokens. Storeum’s official website is storeum.co. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum.

Storeum Token Trading

Storeum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storeum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

