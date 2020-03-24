Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) PT Lowered to at Piper Sandler

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.62. 382,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,130. The firm has a market cap of $941.81 million, a P/E ratio of -78.10, a PEG ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.08. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stratasys will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,918,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

