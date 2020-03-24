Stratis Price Up 30.3% Over Last 7 Days (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003728 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and Bittylicious. Stratis has a market cap of $24.73 million and $1.59 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007449 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00001122 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000465 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00038611 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,732,777 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Binance, Livecoin, Bithumb, HitBTC, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex, Crex24, Bittylicious, Coinrail, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Cryptomate. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

