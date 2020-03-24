Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.86.

NYSE SYK traded up $11.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.11. The stock had a trading volume of 518,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,479. Stryker has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The stock has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYK. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

