Stuart W. Epperson Buys 17,194 Shares of Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Chairman Stuart W. Epperson acquired 17,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $16,162.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 103,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,697.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SALM stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. 112,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,882. Salem Media Group Inc has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALM. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Salem Media Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

