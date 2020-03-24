Substratum (SUB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,226.00

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. Substratum has a market cap of $1.27 million and $2,226.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, HitBTC, Kyber Network and OKEx. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.53 or 0.02612724 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 69.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00185433 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00042583 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034273 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, OKEx, Tidex, Binance, HitBTC, Kucoin, Bitbns, BiteBTC, COSS and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.