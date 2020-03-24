Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,698,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 195,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Suncor Energy worth $55,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,034,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,765,000 after buying an additional 356,504 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 330,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 7,446,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $244,404,000 after buying an additional 973,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,909,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,210,630,000 after buying an additional 9,754,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SU opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $34.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.20%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

