Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stock Holdings Lifted by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up about 3.7% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,042,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773,910 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,642,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 579,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.11.

NYSE:SU traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,001,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,751,241. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $34.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

