SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) to report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.39. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to $1.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($1.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SUNDANCE ENERGY/S.

Get SUNDANCE ENERGY/S alerts:

SNDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Northland Securities cut SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ SNDE remained flat at $$2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,667. The stock has a market cap of $168.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $36.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,961 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.