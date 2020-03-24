Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

NYSE SUN traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.73. 1,464,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,583. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.36%. Sunoco’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas R. Miller acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Kim acquired 11,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $204,061.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 229,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,179.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,505 shares of company stock valued at $491,861.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

