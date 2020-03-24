sUSD Hits Market Capitalization of $4.07 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and $3,040.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, sUSD has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00014924 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.47 or 0.02609529 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 71% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00185371 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00033408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034382 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s total supply is 4,123,130 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io.

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.