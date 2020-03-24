Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.83.

STRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after buying an additional 719,895 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 345,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 280,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 13,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

