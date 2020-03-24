Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Major Shareholder Purchases $218,500.00 in Stock

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) major shareholder Robert S. Birch acquired 50,000 shares of Sutter Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $218,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,196,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,289.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SSSS stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a net margin of 1,602.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSSS. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Sutter Rock Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSSS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Sutter Rock Capital by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. 21.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

