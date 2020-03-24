Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Major Shareholder Robert S. Birch Purchases 85,000 Shares

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) major shareholder Robert S. Birch bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $366,350.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ SSSS traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $8.39.

Get Sutter Rock Capital alerts:

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 1,602.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSSS. TheStreet raised Sutter Rock Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Bulldog Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 21.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sutter Rock Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sutter Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutter Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.