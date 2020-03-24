Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Purchased by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,897,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,503 shares during the period. Switch makes up 4.6% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 3.27% of Switch worth $117,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Switch by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Switch by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Switch by 56.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Switch stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,146,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,028. Switch Inc has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Switch Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Switch’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other Switch news, major shareholder Michael David Borden sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $883,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,374,998 shares in the company, valued at $63,317,476.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 36,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $485,246.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 790,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,827.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 515,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,358,630. 28.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

