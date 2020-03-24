Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of -2.00

Media coverage about Switch (NYSE:SWCH) has trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Switch earned a news impact score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. Switch has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Switch’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

In other news, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 850,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,458,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 94,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $1,333,987.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,695,993.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 515,576 shares of company stock worth $7,358,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

