Switcheo (SWTH) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,171.00

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Switcheo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network and Gate.io. Over the last week, Switcheo has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $1,171.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.80 or 0.02643482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00184485 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 71.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork. The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network.

Switcheo Token Trading

Switcheo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

