Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $418.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will report sales of $418.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $417.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $420.00 million. Sykes Enterprises reported sales of $402.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $425.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.74 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYKE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYKE. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. Sykes Enterprises has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $38.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $976.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

