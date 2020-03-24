Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

SYKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sidoti upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SYKE opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.09. Sykes Enterprises has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $425.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

