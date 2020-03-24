Sylebra Capital Ltd Boosts Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 786,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 298,870 shares during the period. eHealth accounts for approximately 3.0% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 3.41% of eHealth worth $75,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,796,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,730,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 950,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,323,000 after purchasing an additional 646,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 208,317 shares during the period.

Shares of EHTH traded up $16.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.29. The stock had a trading volume of 696,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,135. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $152.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.15. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.60. eHealth had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $301.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of eHealth from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

In other news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 31,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $3,181,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

