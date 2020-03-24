Sylebra Capital Ltd Buys 235,882 Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,399,129 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,882 shares during the quarter. Five9 comprises about 6.2% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned about 3.93% of Five9 worth $157,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,121,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,355. Five9 Inc has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.83. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -887.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 6,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $457,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total value of $458,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,384 shares of company stock valued at $12,948,056 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Five9 from to in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Five9 from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $71.15 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

