Sylebra Capital Ltd Has $104.41 Million Holdings in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,337,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,726 shares during the period. Everbridge makes up approximately 4.1% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 3.96% of Everbridge worth $104,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Everbridge by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Everbridge by 3.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 16.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 82.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 188.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 31,268 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Everbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

In other Everbridge news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 3,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $321,143.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,324.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $273,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at $751,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,499 shares of company stock worth $9,114,894. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBG stock traded up $6.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,061. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.18 and its 200 day moving average is $84.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Everbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.85 and a fifty-two week high of $133.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -77.10 and a beta of 0.55.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

