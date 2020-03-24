Sylebra Capital Ltd Has $129.48 Million Holdings in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Sylebra Capital Ltd lowered its position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,415,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,591 shares during the period. Chegg makes up approximately 5.1% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 2.82% of Chegg worth $129,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 107.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 277.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 771,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 567,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,921,000 after acquiring an additional 44,975 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHGG. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. First Analysis raised shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

CHGG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.15. 2,626,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Chegg Inc has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $48.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,542 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $662,672.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,506,456.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders sold 6,657 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $255,162.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 292,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,205,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,248 shares of company stock worth $22,436,654 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

