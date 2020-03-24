Sylebra Capital Ltd Has $45.62 Million Stock Holdings in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

Sylebra Capital Ltd trimmed its position in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,541,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630,505 shares during the quarter. HUYA accounts for 1.8% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 1.17% of HUYA worth $45,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in HUYA by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 482.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUYA stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $14.18. 4,449,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,449,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.66. HUYA Inc – has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $20.67.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.94. HUYA had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HUYA Inc – will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered HUYA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on HUYA in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

