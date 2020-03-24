Sylebra Capital Ltd Has $93.60 Million Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,114,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 664,154 shares during the period. 8X8 accounts for 3.7% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 4.99% of 8X8 worth $93,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in 8X8 by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in 8X8 by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.11.

Shares of 8X8 stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,317,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,211. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $26.67.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.11 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.