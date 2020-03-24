Sylebra Capital Ltd Increases Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,366,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,257 shares during the period. DouYu International accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned about 1.04% of DouYu International worth $28,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOYU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 13.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.69. 3,263,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,519. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $11.88.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.90 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DouYu International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.39.

DouYu International Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

